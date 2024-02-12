VCT 2024 Team Capsule bundle: Everything included, possible price, and more

The imminent VCT season introduces Team Capsules, a set of cosmetics you can purchase in VALORANT to support your favorite pro team in the international leagues. While we wait for an official announcement, here’s what the leaks tell us about the VCT 2024 Capsule so far.

2024 VCT Team Capsule expected release date

Will you get it if it’s not a knife? Image via Riot Games

Riot Games has yet to announce the official launch date of the VCT Team Capsule for this year. But with VCT Americas and Pacific Kickoffs beginning on Feb. 17, we can anticipate the capsules to drop in VALORANT on the day the season commences.

According to leaks, players can purchase a VCT Team Capsule anytime during the VCT season via the Esports tab in the game. Read on to know what leaks say about the bundle’s contents.

What’s included in VCT Team Capsule?

According to leaks, the VCT Team Capsule for the 2024 season will contain a team-themed skin for the Classic pistol, a gun buddy, player card, and spray. Each of the 44 participating teams from four international leagues will receive a Team Capsule of their own, so you will have 44 Team Capsules to choose from.

Players can get the capsules for the teams they want to support from the Esports tab. Fifty percent of the profits from a Team Capsule will go to the team it represents. The Classic skin will feature three levels and two upgrades, details of which haven’t been disclosed yet.

VCT Team Capsule expected price

It remains to be seen how much the VCT Team Capsules will cost. Considering the VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Capsule was priced at 5,440 VP and the upcoming one is expected to feature a Classic, I expect it to be priced between 3,000 and 3,500 VP for each Team Capsule.

We’ll update this article when more leaks or official information regarding the VCT Team Capsules drop.