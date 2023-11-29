VCT team capsules may finally be added to VALORANT in 2024

Since the introduction of the VALORANT Champions Tour, fans have been looking for another way to show support for their favorite professional teams in the form of in-game skins.

Next year, Riot Games might finally be bringing these long-awaited cosmetics to your shop with new team capsules, according to popular data-mining account ValorLeaks. ValorLeaks claims the capsule will feature a plethora of different content, including a Classic skin, a team-themed player card, and other special items.

More than just a skin. Image via Riot Games

These additions are subject to change as the developers continue to work on the bundles, and the price of the bundle isn’t known yet. This will, however, mark one of the most-anticipated additions to the game so far, especially with how many popular teams there are in the competitive scene today.

In Riot Games’ popular MOBA title League of Legends, for example, the competitive scene has been celebrated and honored across all levels, with entire skin lines being dedicated to the winning team of one of the biggest events in esports, the World Championship.

From 2011 to now, there have been 12 different team-based skin sets for the Worlds victors, with another one on the way to celebrate T1’s recent victory over Weibo Gaming in South Korea. T1 actually has three different team-based skin lines for the three previous World Championships it has, but they all have their own looks and charm.

If (or when) team-based capsules are introduced to VALORANT, fans could see skins for winning teams at certain major events—like VCT Masters and Champions—to celebrate and commemorate their success in the game. It’d also be exciting to see how much of these sales will be given to the team to help them continue to run, like how Riot distributed half of the $42 million earned from the 2022 VCT Champions skin pack to the teams who competed in the tournament.