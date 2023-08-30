VALORANT’s Sunset minimap has one major problem, and players are annoyed

VALORANT’s Sunset is all pretty, shapely, and fun to explore—until you notice the discomforting oddity plaguing its minimap. For some reason, Sunset’s minimap is aligned from left to right as opposed to the bottom-to-top arrangement we see in other maps, and it’s naturally confusing players.

In a Reddit post dated Aug. 29, a player named MeeseChampion shed light on the anomaly in Sunset’s minimap’s orientation. Interestingly, all other maps, including the reworked Breeze map, feature the bottom-to-top orientation for their minimaps. Note that the problem occurs only if you use a fixed minimap based on the side (attacker/defender) you’re in.

It’s just that players were used to the original bottom-to-top orientation, which is more natural, considering that they start from the attacker/defender spawn, and walking north or upwards would take them to the opponent’s spawn. Plus, having the same orientation for every VALORANT map except Sunset doesn’t make sense.

“It makes it really difficult to orient yourself on the minimap because it is displayed in an unnatural way. It is also just inconsistent with every other map in the game,” the player reported, and they weren’t the only one with the complaint.

“This keeps throwing me off so much trying to figure out where I am,” another player said. Sunset’s a new map, and we are all trying to learn its features. A minimap discrepancy in the meantime is not only not helping, but it’s making it difficult to understand the location a player is in.

Sunset is playable in an exclusive queue until next week’s Patch 7.05, which will introduce the map to the Competitive and Unrated queues. The minimap flaw should be fixed with the same patch. Until then, you may want to try the rotating minimap in VALORANT.

