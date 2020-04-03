VALORANT’s ranked mode won’t be instantly available on launch, Riot says

Riot wants players to familiarize themselves with the game before hopping in ranked.

Fans have learned a lot of information today about Riot Games’ upcoming first-person shooter, VALORANT, and what will be available for players once the closed beta begins on Tuesday, April 7. But Riot said that a ranked mode won’t immediately be available on the game’s launch.

During TimTheTatman’s VALORANT gameplay stream today, the game’s lead designer Trevor “Classick” Romleski confirmed that although Riot wants to release ranked close to the official release date, the mode won’t be available right away.

This is because the developers still want to give fans some time to familiarize themselves with the game before they can jump into the ranked system and get placed among the best players in the world.

Preventing anyone from hopping into ranked allows people to experiment with different agents and team compositions so they have some plans in mind when finally jumping into a ranked match. No one wants to have their rank on the line when people are still trying to figure out how to play the game.

Rank names were also revealed by various streamers and content creators today. They range from Mercenary, Soldier, Veteran, Hero, Legend, Mythic, Immortal, and VALORANT, the highest rank in the game.

If you want to have a chance to get a key for the closed beta, hop into one of the many VALORANT streams that are live on Twitch today. Only the luckiest viewers will be able to get a Twitch drop that contains access to the game on April 7 in North America and Europe.