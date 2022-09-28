VALORANT’s Night Market makes its return at the end of this month

Now you can build your collection without buying the bundles.

Skin collectors, gather around: VALORANT’s glorious Night Market is back in action, with priceless but pricey skins making their way onto players’ screens.

Some players swear that “skins equals wins” and players now have the opportunity to grab some detailed works of art from the Night Market arriving on Sept. 28 at 7pm CT.

Players can now collect their piggy banks and gear up to buy skins outside of the usual bundles.

There’s always a selection of deluxe, select, and premium collections that have previously been released to help fans of skin collecting.

The VALORANT devs gave fans a sneak peek of the upcoming Night Market, revealing the drop date on Twitter.

Light’s getting dim, but the deals are heating up. Night. Market hits on 09.28.22 at 17:00 PT. pic.twitter.com/GvmrrhhVxG — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) September 22, 2022

There’ll be six different skins for fans to choose from, providing collectors with a wide variety of choices.

The Night Market is for players who only want a certain weapon from the collection of bundles Riot has provided. Battle pass skins won’t be available, unfortunately.

This market does return roughly every two months, so fans will get the opportunity to get the weapon skins they want in case they miss out.

VALORANT is a free-to-play game. By adding microtransactions like weapon skins, Riot has helped keep the game up and running and the developers paid. There are a few ways to add to your collection of skins, with buying them outright being the quickest way possible.