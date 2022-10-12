VALORANT trailer for new agent Harbor leaks early

New VALORANT agent “Harbor” has had his trailer leaked early.

The trailer was leaked on Twitter before Riot Games could release it on their YouTube, and the internet did what was expected—it spread like wildfire. The original date for the trailer release was Oct. 13, but thanks to this leak was dropped early.

It looks like Harbor can create bullet-deflecting walls or spheres like rumors suggested on Reddit. Harbor sports an orb, which hasn’t been thoroughly explored yet, but give the internet time and it will deliver.

The three-and-a-half-minute trailer depicts Harbor’s journey roaming the streets of Delhi before meeting up with Brimstone, where the motorcycle-riding agent steals an ancient relic, which seems to give him all the abilities he’ll be sporting in VALORANT.

The leak shows so much but still leaves fans questioning his abilities.

The early VALORANT trailer leaked on ValorLeaks’ Twitter account, where they showed the full Harbor trailer for the whole gaming world to see.

Now, fans eagerly await news regarding the 5v5 tournament mode the Riot devs teased over a year ago, with rumors circulating it could arrive alongside Harbor’s release or as Episode 5, Act 3 finishes.

The world of VALORANT keeps adding new elements, and fans are eager to see how this will impact the meta—especially once Riot sets him live.

Update Oct. 11, 9.59pm CT: Riot has now officially released the trailer.

The trailer, “TURN THE TIDES,” depicts the same video as the leaks.