VALORANT’s main healer is the uncontested queen of Iron players

Each VALORANT agent comes with its own difficulty when it comes to basic and advanced usage, meaning some are more easily used by newer or struggling players than others. But after poring over the data from this year, there’s one agent who can easily be called the most reliable among the game’s lowest-ranked players.

Across all of VALORANT Episode Six, and so far through most of Episode Seven Act One, Sage has been one of the top performers among all Iron players. For four straight acts, she has been the most picked among Iron One players and boasts the second-highest win rate across three of these acts (she finished third in Episode Six Act One), according to data from stats site Blitz.gg.

The same trend permeates throughout all three of the Iron ranks: Sage is the clear No. 1 in pick rate and is consistently top three in win rate across Iron One, Iron Two, and Iron Three. Even as we climb into the lower Bronze levels, Sage is still a consistent top performer in both categories.

But these statistics, most notably her win rate, are in stark contrast to her average score and K/D among Iron players; Sage has some of the worst individual performance numbers of any agent at these ranks. Among all Iron players, she has averaged the worst ACS across all four episodes and is in the bottom echelon when it comes to K/D. But this isn’t unique to just Iron players; Sage is a support agent after all, and even at higher ranks, Sage can put up low individual numbers and still help teams win.

Compared to other sentinel agents, Sage easily puts up the most assists per game, thanks primarily to her Healing Orb and Resurrection. But she can also get assists if an enemy player is killed on her Slow orb. Most importantly, though, when it comes to Iron players, Sage is relatively one of the easiest agents to use.

