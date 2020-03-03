VALORANT’s lead game designer discusses weapon mechanics and abilities

Riot Games’ Trevor “Classick” Romleski answered several interesting questions about VALORANT’s gun mechanics, abilities, and other important game features on Reddit today.

The lead game designer said that every gun will have recoil, as well as its own bloom and spread. Classick will also be writing up a more in-depth piece on possible recoil patterns for each gun, which could be one of the key systems that Riot implements in VALORANT.

Image via Riot Games

In traditional FPS games like Counter-Strike, recoil patterns have become one of the most important aspects in learning how to play at a high level. Players who memorize how each gun will react depending on how you fire usually stand tall after firefights on the battlefield.

Classick also explained that “using your agent abilities over your weapon is an intentional choice and will take commitment.” As seen in the gameplay teaser, players can’t use their abilities at the same time as their weapons and “knowing when to have your gun out versus your abilities is important.”

Image via Riot Games

Every VALORANT agent will have the same hitbox and health. Classick said that this decision was made to keep every player on an even field to make sure the focus was on precise, lethal gameplay. Riot wanted to ensure that agents were chosen for their skillset and abilities and not passive stats like a smaller hitbox or more HP.

VALORANT is slated to be released this summer. Streamers and pro players should get the chance to playtest the game soon.