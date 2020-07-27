VALORANT’s Act II will soft reset ranks and put you into “abridged placements” for 3 games

Your MMR from Act I will play a part in where you’re placed.

VALORANT’s Act II is just around the corner—and fans can expect some changes to their rank.

Riot updated fans on VALORANT’s next steps for Competitive queue today, preparing for the finale of the tactical shooter’s first act. While players will have to compete in placement matches again and have their ranks reset, your MMR from the previous Act will be considered.

Image via Riot Games

“Typically, your Match Rank will land a couple of tiers below where you ended the prior Act, but we’ll be increasing how heavily we weigh performance in your early games so you can quickly improve your matchmaking rank if you play well and win,” Riot said.

Players will have to undergo “abridged placements,” a three-game series that will determine what rank you’re given. This is a bit different from Act I’s five-game placement series. Since your MMR from the prior Act will play a part in where you’re placed, Riot’s matchmaking system will assess your rank quicker.

But be prepared to have to grind a bit. Riot says your rank will be a “conservative placement” so that you can accurately compete at that skill level or higher. Despite the lower rank, players can quickly get back to their old MMR by playing especially well in their early games and dominating the competition.

VALORANT fans can likely expect the next act to begin on Aug. 4, according to how many days are left in the Act I Battle Pass.