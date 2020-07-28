VALORANT servers go down for numerous players

Many VALORANT players are reporting they have been disconnected from games as a result of an apparent server outage.

At the same time as Riot seemingly accidentally leaked its next operator’s abilities, many VALORANT players abruptly disconnected from their games. At time of writing, Riot has only acknowledged disconnection issues in the Latin American region, a problem posted on its status site at 6:38pm CT.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Screengrab via Riot Games

In addition to being disconnected from games, some players are reporting they cannot log in to their Riot accounts.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Update July 27 7:45pm CT: VALORANT’s official Twitter account tweeted acknowledged server disconnection issues in the North American, Latin American, and Brazilian regions. Riot also updated its status site with a notice about “Login Issues,” which is marked as “Critical.”