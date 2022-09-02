In the battle for supremacy on the ranked ladder of VALORANT, you have to make use of every possible legal tool you can. For those looking to fine-tune their aim dynamically for every situation, look no further than the Raw Accel program.

Raw Accel is a mouse acceleration program that takes control of your mouse input and sensitivity settings. It’s not an aimbot: it doesn’t aim for you, it just controls the settings. It dynamically shifts your sensitivity in-game based on the situation you’re in by reading your mouse’s inputs.

Image via Riot Games

Interested in perfecting your aim and giving yourself better in-game chances in VALORANT? Here are the basics for Raw Accel in VALORANT.

How to use Raw Accel in VALORANT?

Raw Accel is a free program and the code for it can be acquired from GitHub. Its primary function is to give you complete control over the rate at which your mouse cursor accelerates. Mouse acceleration is a default setting in Windows, but it can only be turned on or off. It can’t be customized.

Lower mouse sensitivity lets you make more finesse and precise movements, while a higher sensitivity allows for more flicks and swings. With Raw Accel on, the program can detect when you’re trying to do either and dynamically adjust the sensitivity and the acceleration to better fit that situation.

Is Raw Accel allowed in VALORANT?

Raw Accel is allowed by Riot’s Vanguard anti-cheat program since it’s not technically a cheat. As mentioned above, it only changes the sensitivity and acceleration settings for your mouse; it does not aim for you.

Since it is a third-party program, it’s unclear whether it’s allowed at the professional level. And as a third-party program, there’s a small chance you could get falsely flagged for using cheats, especially if it helps improve your aim.