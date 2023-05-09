VALORANT pro SicK reportedly arrested for second time this year

Benched Sentinels VALORANT player Hunter “SicK” Mims has been arrested for a second time within three months after being charged with criminal trespassing.

The star’s arrest was reported by journalist George Geddes on May 8, who said SicK had been “arrested again… for criminal trespassing, the same charge as before.” Dot Esports has confirmed the charge via Collin County’s judicial records.

SicK was charged with the same crime a little over two months ago. The VALORANT pro was arrested on March 4, 2023, after failing to leave a Ferrari dealership despite being instructed to vacate the premises, leading to a Class B Misdemeanor charge.

Sentinels has worked with his family members to try and support him.



ShahZam has tried his best to get through to him, even addressing the situation publicly.



SicK is not a bad person and is one of the kindest people I've spoken to. Please continue to support him. <3 — George Geddes (@GeorgeCGed) May 8, 2023

The former VALORANT frontliner’s recent behavior has been brought into question, especially over the last few weeks. SicK made several tweets with what appears to be drugs and other paraphernalia in April, alongside multiple Twitch broadcasts where the former Sentinels player showed erratic behavior and slurred speech.

Several of the American’s former teammates have taken to Twitter this week urging the community to disregard his recent conduct. They suggest these past few months haven’t been a fair reflection of the VALORANT pro.

G2’s ShahZaM tweeted as recently as the day before SicK’s second arrest asking fans to ignore his tweets and behavior. “I promise this isn’t who he is,” he added.

Hey guys, I have Sick blocked so I can make this tweet. He’s not himself right now, please try your best to ignore his tweets and erratic behavior for now. I promise this isn’t who he is. Thanks for being understanding. — G2 ShahZaM (@ShahZaMk) May 7, 2023

SicK was suspended by the Sentinels VALORANT roster after his arrest in March this year and has yet to return to competitive play.

Dot reached out to SicK and did not receive a reply before publication.