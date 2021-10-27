VALORANT Prime Gaming weapon skins coming next year

VALORANT players can expect to see exclusive Prime Gaming weapon skins in 2022.

A new partnership between Prime Gaming and Riot Games was announced earlier today, revealing exclusive content for fans with an Amazon Prime subscription. While Riot and Prime Gaming have already worked together since 2018, this partnership will introduce exciting exclusive content across multiple Riot titles, like League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, and VALORANT.

– Weapon Skins are coming to VALORANT Twitch Prime rewards next year!



"Content planned includes two weapon skins, two calling cards, four Gunbuddies, and four sprays."



As reported by VALORANT lore enthusiast Cynprel, VALORANT players can expect two weapon skins, two calling cards, four gun buddies, and four sprays next year. While fans have previously received calling cards, gun buddies, and sprays as Prime Gaming rewards, weapon skins are an exciting addition.

The initial announcement didn’t reveal what weapons the skins will be for or if they’ll follow a Prime Gaming theme. But a free skin is an excellent bonus for having a Prime subscription and is more exciting than a spray or gun buddy.

The new items will appear in 2022 after the current series of VALORANT Prime Gaming rewards concludes. Fans can already unlock the Flames in my Veins spray and there are still two more Prime Gaming rewards coming in November and December.

Unlocking these exclusive rewards requires an Amazon Prime subscription. Consider using a free trial to unlock a reward if you want to avoid committing to a subscription.

