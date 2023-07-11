VALORANT Prime collection skins release in China for lower VP prices than in the west—for good reason

For the first time since release, VALORANT will be making its debut in China.

The game was finally added to the country’s list of approved video game titles for 2023, allowing Riot Games to finally share it with players in the region. Along with the game’s debut, Riot will be releasing a plethora of skins to mark the occasion, including the fan-favorite Prime 1.0 collection, but some players have noticed that its price point is a lot less expensive compared to western markets.

The Prime 1.0 collection, for example, originally debuted in the US for 7,100 VP, which would cost around 60-70 dollars. On Wednesday, July 12, however, the Prime 1.0 collection will supposedly be sold in China for 5,160 VP, which would present a 1,940 VP difference in price.

Many players were initially stunned at how inexpensive the collection was compared to other regions, but were quickly silenced after finding out how much VP will cost in China.

As an example, the 2050 VP choice in the western store usually costs about 19 dollars in the United States, but the 2060 VP option in China costs 198 yuan, which is approximately 27 U.S. dollars. This difference is even heftier at higher price points, with the 11000 VP option costing about 137 U.S. dollars in China but only costing 99 dollars in the U.S.

In many other regions, the dollar-to-VP exchange rate is relatively even, with some regions differing in price by a few dollars at most. In China, however, the difference in price is relatively drastic, but also explains why the price point for these skins are dropped so much as a result.

With its official release in China, VALORANT should slowly become one of the biggest games in the world, especially with the region already fielding some top-tier squads at international events. The popularity of the title should skyrocket soon, and as a result, we could see even more star talent rise from China onto the big stage at VCT.

