VALORANT players share their best tips to level up your game sense instantly

In a fast-paced game like VALORANT, good aim can only take you so far; along with good aim, you also need some game sense to help you make informed decisions and intentional big-brain plays.

In particular, game sense can be hard to pick up, especially if you’re new and overwhelmed with all the utility flying everywhere—but thankfully, veteran VALORANT players have some quick and relatively easy tips for anyone struggling.

VALORANT players have this week shared what they believe are “game sense rules” everyone should keep in mind to give their team a better shot. Many tips had to do with being mindful of ultimates and what to do after bomb plants.

1) How close are enemy ultimates?

When it comes to ultimates, you should always be aware of what ults are ready or close to being ready on the enemy team. The ult economy often plays a key role in how teams approach each round, and if you keep an eye on it, you can anticipate what the enemy might do next.

For example, if you notice one enemy only needs one more ult point at the start of the round, they’ll likely want to go after an Ult Orb. Use that knowledge to your advantage and see if you can make a play while they’re capturing the orb.

2) Keep an eye on opponents’ ultimate counts

Similarly, if you know the enemy has ults at their disposal, try to find a way to work around them. One of the best examples is playing against Brimstone’s ult, Orbital Strike. If you need to defuse the spike and the enemy Brimstone has his ult, there’s a very good chance he’ll use it when he hears a tap on the spike to delay the defuse. Rather than trying to stick the defuse, consider tapping the bomb and hopping off of it to avoid being obliterated by his ult. Simply being aware of certain ults will help you know what to expect during the round.

3) Smoke the bomb to defuse

Other players pointed out some handy tips to win more rounds after the bomb is planted. Consider smoking the bomb to give you cover as you defuse, and aim to get it at least halfway. This might give the enemy the ability to freely spam through the smoke, but in certain situations, this could be your best chance to win.

4) Never assume someone is faking a defuse

If you’re on the attacking side in a post-plant situation, don’t just assume someone is faking the defuse. You know what they say—pros don’t fake. Make a habit of jiggle or jump peeking to check if the enemy is still defusing after a tap. Oftentimes, this is enough to get them off the spike, even if you aren’t shooting at them. If you play it smart, the enemy will eventually run out of time, and you’ll win the round when the bomb detonates.

Related: All changes coming to Breeze in VALORANT Episode Seven, Act Two

These are just a few tips and rules to keep in mind when it comes to game sense, and they might not always work out for you, depending on the situation. But overall, the best way to improve your game sense would be to play more and become familiar with what works and what doesn’t. As you become more familiar and comfortable with the game, you’ll naturally pick up on smarter things to do in the middle of a round.

About the author