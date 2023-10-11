VALORANT players have alt accounts for many reasons—some sneakier than others

How many times have you heard “I’m on my alt” during a VALORANT match? Many have alt accounts for various reasons and here are some of them brought to you by the community itself.

Having multiple accounts can sound inconvenient but sometimes you absolutely need one. In a Reddit discussion on Oct. 11, VALORANT players discussed their reasons for creating another account apart from simply dodging queue bans.

One of the top answers in the thread was to practice in peace, one player wrote: “I have an alt account that has zero friends on it for when I want to train with zero distractions.” For those who have extensive friends lists, I can completely understand the urge to disappear for a few hours. You can achieve the same result by appearing offline using Deceive but an alt account is an option as well.

Another reason was to try out a new agent in Competitive as Unrated games can be too disorganized depending on who you are trying to learn. You can still test your setups and lineups but you can’t expect the enemy team to react as if that was a Competitive match.

Playing on different agents is where we dip into the darker side of having an alt account. I’m not talking about smurfing but rather playing the game without a care in the world, instalocking a duelist and running it down.

There are two sides to this story. On one hand, you might play more confidently and hit more shots since you are relaxed and don’t feel as much pressure. But on the other, many players end up throwing games by playing too individually.

I actually quite enjoy the relaxed atmosphere where I don’t have to sweat all the time. Many agree that such a playstyle allowed them to hit higher ranks. As long as you are not being an insufferable Reyna these games are some of the most fun I had in VALORANT.

A funny little thing that the OP of the thread mentioned is that alts are a potential waste of money. My friend created an alt once so we could play together because of the rank disparity (it wasn’t that big, I promise). The next thing I knew he dumped $100 on skins, and the alt became his main account. Twice the accounts, double the skins.

