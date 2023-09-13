VALORANT players frustrated with ranked’s flawed remake system: ‘Game is broken’

It cannot get any worse than this.

For a tactical shooter this competitive and team-centered, you’d expect VALORANT to offer a fair remake system for a team with a disconnected player. Unfortunately, repeated callouts from the community to rework one of the game’s most unbalanced features have gone unanswered.

VALORANT player u/RealXert19’s Reddit post shed light on the remake voting system’s biggest problem, sparking a relatable discussion in the community.

In their post, RealXert19 spoke of how their team was denied the opportunity to remake a game just because one ‘troll’ of a player hit the F6 button. As much as this situation sounds like a stupid mistake players rarely make, it’s much more common than you might think it is.

For those unaware, VALORANT’s remake system allows a team to remake if one or more players on their side disconnect in the first round. Remakes are only allowed in the second round of the match. So, if a player AFKs just one round later, you’d have to play the entire game at a disadvantage.

We get that Riot doesn’t want players abusing the remake option, hence its restricted availability. But what about the voting system?

Riot’s idea of a remake system, which mandates four ‘Yes’ votes for one AFK player, fails to consider the game’s ever-increasing ‘throwing’ problem. All it takes is one player to hit ‘No,’ and the team would have to play the entire game with one man down—or surrender.

To top it off, VALORANT’s remake system isn’t just flawed idea-wise. Say, if a player disconnects in the middle of the first round, they’ll spawn in the second round—despite being disconnected. Riot definitely needs to fix this anomaly, as it absolutely makes no sense.

“This is because it detects the player is trying to reconnect, but hasn’t fully reconnected yet,” one player said. “Sometimes they make it in, sometimes they don’t. It should still give the remake option though imo losing pistol round and then not even getting the econ boost for round 2 is a huge disadvantage, even if they do reconnect mid-round.”

Some suggestions that players had for improving the remake system include:

Add a notification explaining that remaking doesn’t indicate a loss and will not result in RR loss for better clarity.

There should be no voting system. A disconnected player in the first round should automatically result in a rematch.

The remake screen’s UI design shouldn’t be similar to that of a surrender screen.

Voting needs can be reduced to two/three players instead of requiring all four.

VALORANT isn’t short of players who use AutoHotKey to not get detected as AFK, ‘grief’ and sabotage their teammates, and whatnot. Riot hasn’t been able to offer any solution for such problems. In-game reports go unconsidered in most cases, forcing players to record and manually report such incidents to get some justice.

Amidst all of ranked’s blaring flaws, all players want is a remake system that’s a bit more considerate, and I think it’s a justified request.



