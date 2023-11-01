VALORANT players find easy-to-miss but powerful Astra combo with Iso’s ultimate

The latest agent added to VALORANT, duelist Iso, introduced an ultimate that forces one-vs-one duels. It’s designed to be that way, but one Astra player seems to have found a way to cheat the system after testing her abilities out alongside a friendly Iso.

One avid VALORANT player highlighted in a Twitter video that Astra players can go into Astral Form and place their stars in Iso’s ultimate by soaring all the way below the map.

This effectively turns a regular one-vs-one fight into a two-vs-one, with a Nova Pulse or Gravity Well at the right spot heavily assisting an Iso when the battle commences by slowing down or concussing his enemy.

Now, first things first, how can an Astra place stars on the interdimensional plane Iso has his ultimate on? Well, as shown in the video, the 3D space where the battle takes place is actually below the VALORANT map—significantly so.

Astra has no limit as to how far she can place her stars, so she can go into her Astral Form and just zoom her way down there. Visually it’s hard to find, but it will be noticeable as a location where you can place stars.

The unbelievable aspect of this is the location remains there whether the Iso ultimate is active or not, so Astra players can actually set those stars before a VALORANT round really begins, wait for an Iso to use his ultimate, and then activate all her utility, leaving the opponent in that fight in a near-unwinnable scenario.

When this was brought to light by people spreading the Oct. 1 video around online, plenty of responses came in about how this revealed where Iso’s ultimate went, and the potential for other abilities to impact it too.

One player even wondered if Sova could potentially use his ultimate and hit the zone, though he would have to aim straight down into the floor and guess.

Considering how broken that is, it has to be assumed this is a VALORANT bug that will be patched soon. Iso’s ultimate, much like the rest of his kit, is focused on what most duelists focus on: good aim and winning one-on-one duels. Making those duels a lot easier is key when playing VALORANT normally, but inside Iso’s ultimate, it can turn what seems to be a regular duel into something more rigged in the latest agent’s favor.