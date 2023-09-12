VALORANT players divided over ult points in overtime after Patch 7.04 changes

VALORANT’s patch 7.04 didn’t just shatter the hearts of Jett mains—Viper, Killjoy, Breach, and Brimstone players weren’t happy about their ult point nerfs either. While Riot’s approach seems more or less fair, considering how some ultimates can be hard to counter, players aren’t quite sure whether the ult point system in overtime is fair.

In a Reddit post dated Sept. 11, a VALORANT player named fnable69 highlighted how all agents need just three points to charge up their ultimates in overtime, defeating the purpose of Riot nerfing some of the game’s most powerful ultimates in Patch 7.04.

The player also had suggestions for points requirement in overtime, urging Riot to make things so that “powerful” ults require more effort to charge up than “below average” ults.

“Those with below average ults that requires 6 points only needs 1 orb to cast (starts overtime with 5/6). meanwhile those with 7 or 8 needs 2 (starts overtime with 5/7 or 6/8). and finally those with 9 needs 3(starts overtime with 6/9),” they wrote.

Now, Cypher’s not the only agent with an ultimate requiring six points. VALORANT also has Phoenix and Reyna—two of the most annoying duelists on ranked—who will just be one ult point away from wreaking havoc with their Run It Back and Empress if the idea were to be adopted.

Comment

byu/fnable69 from discussion

inVALORANT

While the community wasn’t siding with the player’s advice on having just one point requirement for six-point ultimate in overtime, some weren’t completely against their core idea—having different ult point requirements for different agents in overtime and sudden death scenarios.

Comment

byu/fnable69 from discussion

inVALORANT

It’s worth noting that most of the players were against the idea of changing things up in VALORANT’s overtime. But I wouldn’t be surprised if Riot considers adopting something similar in the future.

About the author