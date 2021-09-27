VALORANT players can now claim Prime Gaming Just Business spray

VALORANT players can unlock a new Just Business Spray by connecting their account to Prime Gaming beginning today.

The new spray features Cypher without his hat in front of a red line going up, indicating his stocks or other ventures are going well. He still has his classic blue eyes and face mask, but the suit is a nice change. Use this spray to let your teammates know when they’re doing well or as a sarcastic remark when the enemy team is struggling.

Stonks.



HODL with the new Just Business Spray by linking your VALORANT and Amazon Prime accounts: https://t.co/G0Wotn2PKl pic.twitter.com/4CUeIA70xn — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) September 27, 2021

This is the latest Prime Gaming loot available for VALORANT and is a welcomed addition to the exclusive items. Players could previously unlock A Nice Smile Gun Buddy, which featured a mask with the VALORANT logo. The Hot Take Gun Buddy adds extra spice to weapons, and the 200 IQ spray was a nice way to give a compliment or pat on the back after an impressive play.

To unlock the Prime Gaming rewards, players need an active Amazon Prime membership. If you do not want to commit to a subscription, however, you can commit to a 30-day trial and unlock the current reward. Just remember you will not receive any future rewards after your trial ends. You will also not receive any past content—just the content that is currently available.

The Just Business Spray should be available in your VALORANT inventory the next time you log into the game.

