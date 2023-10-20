VALORANT players are quickly realizing how ‘broken’ new agent Iso’s ultimate could be

The VALORANT community is still in awe after Riot Games’ recent reveal of the game’s newest agent Iso and his unique abilities.

The one ability that has players buzzing is his ultimate, Kill Contract, and how it can pull an opposing player into an inter-dimensional arena for a one-vs-one duel. There is, however, one more catch that many people are realizing about the ultimate that could make Iso even scarier than before: He gains access to this ultimate very quickly.

Pro player and content creator Tyson “TenZ” Ngo discovered how fast Iso charges the ability up during his first playthroughs of the agent during Riot’s official test event in Los Angeles, pointing out it only needed seven ult points to unlock—as well as the fact you automatically gain a point during the ultimate itself, regardless of whether you won or lost the one-vs-one.

As a result, Iso’s ultimate actually only takes six additional ult points to activate each time after your first use of the ability, which is very short for an ult that is guaranteed to take at least one player from the round. In comparison, there are only three other ultimates that need just six points to activate: Cypher’s Neural Theft, Phoenix’s Run It Back, and Reyna’s Empress.

There aren’t any other ultimates that go under the six-point threshold either, making these the fastest ults to charge in the game. TenZ agreed that this is relatively “broken,” considering how impactful the ability can be in the right hands.

Kill Contract is a highly effective way to win against save rounds, can defend a spike from being defused, and can find an easy pick to kickstart a push onto a site. If a player is confident in their aiming abilities, they can be a menace to an opposing team that is lacking in mechanical skill but is stronger in teamplay.

Players can experience the power of Iso when he hits VALORANT’s live servers on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

