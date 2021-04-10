VALORANT players are experiencing familiar bugs with the voice chat system

VALORANT players are reporting issues with the voice chat system that allows them to hear muted teammates and players from previous matches.

Players are experiencing a variety of issues involving the voice chat system. Some players can hear their teammates as if they have open mic enabled. Others can still listen to teammates when they disconnect from a game, and some have reported their teammates hearing their voice despite having their mic muted.

Other players confirmed the issue continues when they exit from VALORANT and killing the app on their computer resolved the problem. The bug appears to be affecting all game modes, which is a significant problem.

Being able to hear your teammates permanently is a significant breach of privacy. Most players are unaware they can still be heard until a teammate lets them know, which could lead to issues. Hearing players from previous games is also a problem as it can be confusing to distinguish between current and previous teammates.

This is not the first time this problem has appeared in VALORANT. Players encountered the same bugs in December and were forced to deal with these issues for 24 hours. Riot Games fixed the bug quickly and will hopefully resolve them again soon.

In the meantime, players should prepare for the issues to appear in-game and work with their teammates to adjust. Restarting your PC might resolve the bugs, so try this method if you encounter the problem.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.