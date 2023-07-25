VALORANT players are convinced knife gun buddy glitch was no accident

The cosmetics system for VALORANT was recently overhauled, making it easier for players to find and sort all of their many items, from skins to player cards. And while many are simply excited about the new update, one fan thinks it may actually mean there are even more changes coming to VALORANT’s customization options.

This player shared a newfound visual glitch on Reddit on Monday, showing other players that a gun buddy had popped up on their equipped melee weapon.

The player was even able to change which gun buddy appeared on the side of their VALORANT knife and rotated through several choices while the knife stayed on-screen. The buddies clipped into the same place each time.

Though this appears to be a simple VALORANT visual bug, with no other players in the comments having seen it before. There is currently no option to equip a buddy to a melee weapon in VALORANT as of Episode Seven, Act One.

VALORANT is no stranger to glitches, but the seamless integration of buddies onto this player’s knife had other fans questioning if this feature was truly an error. “This almost seems like it’s a fully working idea that they either scrapped or are still working on,” one player said. “A gun buddy on the knife would be fire.”

Other players echoed these suspicions in the thread too.

“It has to be,” another player replied. “The game would crash… that it’s actually attached to the knife basically confirms they programmed this functionality at some point before ditching the idea.”

Other FPS games have, in the past, included buddies or charms on non-guns. Overwatch 2, for example, features weapon accessories that can be equipped on any hero, some of which don’t even carry external weapons in the first place.

Overwatch lets players fiddle with a number of different gear pieces. Screenshot via Blizzard

Though some might argue these charms look out of place or clunky on non-gun weapons, other fans think it would be a great integration.

One player criticized the functionality of having a charm near the handle of a knife. “If you’re holding a knife like that it’s like having the shirt tag poking on your back,” they said.

Yet others thought having another customization option in the game was a great idea. “Never knew how badly I wanted something until now,” they wrote.

Either way, equipping buddies is always optional. It seems like even if the current version of gun buddies appearing on a melee weapon is indeed a visual bug, the feature could be coming to VALORANT in the future.

