This perfect VALORANT x Oppenheimer skin has us wishing it was real

When VALORANT collides with one of the two biggest Hollywood movies right now—the one that isn’t Barbie—what you get isn’t an explosion. Instead, it’s a gorgeous fanmade design for gun skins we wish were in our shops right now.

On July 21, the same day Oppenheimer hit theaters, VALORANT creator Vegod unveiled what a possible collaboration with the historical film could look like.

The hypothetical VALORANT skin line has a clean yet older feel to them since the long-awaited Christopher Nolan-helmed film takes place in the first half of the 20th century. The black, red, and glowing orange color scheme captures the essence of all the destruction packed into the gun, much like Oppenheimer’s movie poster.

Oppenheimer x Valorant // Skin Reveal#valorant



The trailer will be released soon. pic.twitter.com/zQLR2sK2IN — Vegod (@Vegod_) July 21, 2023

But there were two details that really sold it: the atomic bomb-shaped bullets in each gun and Chamber cosplaying as Oppenheimer himself with that iconic hat. The trailer released yesterday captures them both perfectly.

This isn’t the first time Vegod has made stunning VALORANT skins, either. Notably, there have been some fanmade 2.0 versions of skin lines that already exist.

For example, Vegod took the popular Gaia’s Vengeance design and showed us what it would look like on a Phantom in a pretty pink and white variant. We’ve also seen a fun Star Wars collab with the sickest lightsaber melee skin.

And, who knows; it could be only a matter of time before we get a stunning pink VALORANT x Barbie collab to complete the “Barbenheimer” double.

