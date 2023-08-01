VALORANT players agree one time-saving feature desperately needs to be fixed

VALORANT players are annoyed with the way the Remake feature currently works and want a serious rework as soon as possible.

This option was introduced to VALORANT in 2020 and can be triggered when one player fails to connect to a match or quits within the first round. Remake allows players to vote to end the current game and queue for a new one right away, but all four remaining players on a team must vote yes.

VALORANT players, however, agreed that Remake shouldn’t need four votes after one player told what he went through in their last match. The person who disconnected was duoing with someone and his friend voted no to Remake, which made the match carry on with four-versus-five until round six and deeply affected the result.

“It needs to be fixed,” one Redditor wrote. “Yes, there is such a post here almost every week, I’m wondering if they’ll change something,” another Redditor wrote.

Playing a four-versus-five match in VALORANT or any other game is hard because the team with five players can just rush one site on offense and overwhelm the defenders, or play safe on the defending site and go for retakes as a unit.

People disconnect from games for multiple reasons, sometimes it’s because of a bad internet connection or a power surge, but there are also lots of players who dodge games if they can’t play with their favorite agent. Queue dodging, in fact, is the “most common offense” that affects “gameplay participation”, Riot Games said in April after increasing the penalties for those who queue dodge.

One Redditor pointed out that the Remake option only requires two votes to go through in League of Legends, which we all can agree is inherently better than needing four votes. Perhaps this is a quick solution for VALORANT devs while they think about how they can further rework the Remake feature in the game.

