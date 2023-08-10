VALORANT players agree: Never trust an ‘AFK’ message in chat

During a one-vs-one clutch scenario in VALORANT, you’re likely not going to be looking at the text chat window at all, unless you’re expecting callouts from your team there. But if you do see an “AFK” message from the enemy team, do the right thing and ignore it.

Most if not all the teammates you come across in competitive and unrated will support you and believe you if you doubt the legitimacy of an enemy “AFK” message, especially in a one-vs-one. Time and time again, VALORANT players have raced to spawn looking to pick off enemy players away from their keyboards, only to be suckered into a trap that costs them their rifles or gets them knifed.

That is why it is so absurd that one player who did the right thing by calling the enemy “AFK” message as a bluff was supposedly scolded by their teammates when the enemy player actually did turn out to be AFK. A player on the VALORANT subreddit asked if they were in the wrong for not biting on an “afk base” message from the other team, saying that their entire team got mad at them for not believing it.

This supposedly happened during a one-vs-one scenario in a competitive match, after the player had planted the spike. The response to the player’s question from members of the community was overwhelming: No, they didn’t do anything wrong, and they were right not to trust the chat message.

All sorts of scenarios could have unfolded had the player foolishly believed the message, most of which feature undesirable outcomes. By leaving the site to go chase an AFK player in spawn, the enemy player could actually be hiding and either sneak a defuse or get a free kill. Supposedly, chasing down the AFK enemy would have granted the player an ace, but respectably, they seem to care more about winning than personal glory.

With an attitude like that, they should be able to climb their way out of low Silver.

