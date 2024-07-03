VALORANT players agree Kingdom Credits need big changes before it’s too late

VALORANT players have expressed concerns about a big Kingdom Credit issue.

Recommended Videos

On July 2, players discussed the problems surrounding the low amount of Kingdom Credits they get for playing VALORANT. With the low amount of Kingdom Credits, unlocking new agents is slow, resulting in many new players quitting the game.

Perhaps it’s not too late for some changes. Image via Riot Games

There are currently 19 agents in VALORANT, and while get two for free, you can only unlock the other 17 with Kingdom Credits. Each agent costs 8,000 Kingdom Credits, and as the process of collecting them is slow, players proposed some good ideas that could potentially fix the issue.

“I already have every agent unlocked but what I think they should do is have to cap, so you can have an infinite amount of Credits, but along with agents and cosmetics, you should be able to either buy gun skin,” a player said in VALORANT’s subreddit.

Although increasing the cap of Kingdom Credits could be a positive change, some want the old contract system back.

“I think the contract system worked great, it was paced nicely. I couldn’t imagine trying to unlock them all now. Fair enough for old players who unlock the agents as they come like I do, but as a new player who doesn’t know the meta or anything, it feels rough,” another player added.

Since trying out and learning new agents is always fun, especially for new players, we hope Riot Games makes some positive changes with Kingdom Credit. But until then, you have to grind them daily.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy