VALORANT players agree game must copy LoL’s famed rank queue to stop smurfing, boosting

Smurfing and RR boosting affects all players across low and mid-Elo in VALORANT, leading to a very frustrating ranked experience. Solo-queuers are the biggest victims, and to mitigate the growing issues, players are calling on Riot Games to important a popular League of Legends ranked feature.

Players have today called for VALORANT to have a special Competitive queue only for the lone wolves added. The idea was first sparked on Reddit, where fans suggested a matchup featuring solo players only and no pre-made parties would reduce, if not eliminate, smurfing and rank boosting, as well as mitigate a crucial yet neglected comms issue.

Solo queuers, unite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As one VALORANT player pointed out in a comment, Riot has already implemented the exclusive queue in League, so it isn’t impossible to do the same for its popular tac shooter.

There’s a myriad of reasons why solo VALORANT players want the queue to jump over to their game, not least because these individuals often run into premade duos and trios who are using party chat to communicate within themselves and run it down, leaving others outside of their party confused about the objective.

Solo players also face a lot of heat from premade players who “gang up” on them whenever the match isn’t going their way. “God forbid you do ANYTHING they don’t want you to do, no matter how good you play, they WILL gang up on you,” one player vented. “Because who else are they going to flame? Their pre? Of course not. You must be the issue.”

While a solo-only playlist would inevitably increase queue times in VALORANT‘s competitive modes—which is likely Riot’s biggest argument for not doing it—players are ready to accept the con for the greater good. As several fans noted in the discussion, we don’t mind longer wait times if it ensures higher-quality matchups.

