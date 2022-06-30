VALORANT player suggests Omen ultimate buff that creates decoy teleport spots

A VALORANT player has recommended a buff for Omen’s ultimate ability to create two decoy teleport spots to help Omen players confuse the enemy on where they’re teleporting.

Omen’s ultimate ability allows players to teleport to a new location anywhere on the map after a few seconds. Nearby enemies can see and hear the teleport, allowing them to either prevent Omen from teleporting or wait to ambush. Omen players must choose their teleport spot carefully to avoid becoming an easy kill and wasting the ability.

VALORANT player Ahijazi73 suggested adjusting the ability to make it more viable and harder for opponents to counter. They suggest adding two decoy teleport spots to confuse enemies and make it harder to know where Omen is actually going. Players could determine the spots for all three teleport locations and the decoy teleports would look like the regular ability, according to the fan suggestion. Enemies would have to figure out which place is the actual location, giving Omen players more ways to impact a round.

Some players agree with the suggestion, while others believe it would make Omen’s ultimate too powerful. Trying to find three teleport spots and determine which is the real one could be challenging, although a well-coordinated team shouldn’t have any significant issues with that. But it would create a substantial challenge when Omen activates the ability, causing the enemy team to try and find them before it’s too late.

Other players suggested other buffs, like increasing Omen’s vision when teleporting to help prevent immediate death from hiding enemies. Others believe Omen doesn’t need a buff since he is already a viable agent with a robust ability kit. Regardless, Riot Games has the final say when it comes to agent changes, and agents have constantly evolved since the game’s release. But another change to Omen’s ultimate ability is not out of the question.