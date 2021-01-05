VALORANT player suggests a “Preferred Agents” option to help with agent selection

Agent selection in VALORANT is one of the most important parts of the game. Teams must select a group of agents that will allow them to be successful in all situations, which can be difficult.

One VALORANT player recently suggested creating a "Preferred Agents" section that allows teams to see the agents each player is comfortable using to help with this process.

Players must decide which agent they'll use before each game and teams must ensure that they have the abilities needed to succeed. Most teams will feature a mix of Duelists, Controllers, and Sentinels to defend and take sites properly or engage the enemy.

But one common issue that players encounter is having their preferred agent selected by another player, which leaves them at a disadvantage if they don't have experience with other characters. Some players will instantly lock agents without discussing with their team and potentially ruin the team composition.

A VALORANT player suggested a Preferred Agents option that could display a player’s top three agent choices. This would show what characters they're comfortable with and can help the team make better choices before a game. This could potentially lead to better team compositions when solo queuing or playing without a full squad.

The agents could be displayed in order of preference and other players could know at a glance what agents their teammates are most comfortable using. Other players suggested selecting preferred agents for each map as many players swap between characters.

The Preferred Agents concept isn't perfect, though, since players could still select an agent without considering their teammate’s preferences. But most players are trying to win and work together, and it'd likely make the VALORANT experience better.

Riot Games hasn't announced or mentioned a Preferred Agents system, so players shouldn't expect it anytime soon. But many players have shown their support for the idea and Riot could keep it in mind for future updates.