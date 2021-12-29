VALORANT player secures headshot-only ace with Chamber’s pistol

A VALORANT player killed the entire enemy team with headshots only using Chamber’s heavy pistol.

Chamber is the newest agent in VALORANT and blurs the line between duelists and controller agents. He can singlehandedly hold a site with his abilities and can also deal significant damage when used correctly. A player recently showed how effective his Headhunter ability can be if you hit your shots.

VALORANT player JZYC uploaded a clip of them pushing into mid on Ascent. They activated Chamber’s ultimate ability but missed their shot and were immediately stunned. The enemy Raze also used their Boom Bot to find their location, meaning the enemy team knew exactly where the player was hiding. The situation looked unwinnable until the player pulled out Chamber’s heavy pistol.

Three enemies pushed their location and were swiftly eliminated with three headshots. The player killed one more enemy on Catwalk for good measure, turning the round from a five-vs-two disadvantage into a two-vs-one advantage. They found the last player hiding toward B main and killed them with a final headshot to secure their headshot-only ace.

Chamber’s heavy pistol can kill enemies with one shot and can quickly turn the tide of a gunfight. Players must purchase each bullet for the weapon, but the outcome is almost always worth the investment. The heavy pistol doesn’t guarantee an ace, but it’s a powerful ability that shouldn’t be overlooked.