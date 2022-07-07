5 shots, 5 kills: VALORANT player scores ace with Chamber

A superb play.

Image via Riot Games

Since his release, VALORANT players have called Chamber one of the most powerful champions in the game. Recently, one of them showcased his potential.

A player on the VALORANT subreddit posted a video of them scoring an ace with Chamber on Fracture, which was achieved using only weapons spawned by his abilities.

5 bullets 5 kills eco ace from VALORANT

At the start of the clip, the enemy team leaves the player in a two-vs-five scenario after eliminating several of their sorry teammates. The opponents were preparing for an A push, with Chamber being the last agent to be stationed there after his allies were wiped out.

With a heavy pistol from Headhunter and eight bullets in the chamber, the player wasn’t afraid and kept pushing onto the site. In a span of two seconds, they took out the enemy Raze and Chamber. The latter was pushing from A main, and friendly Sage was following his footsteps, but she was quick to share his fate by falling to the player’s Headhunter as well.

Once on-site, Chamber activated Tour de Force, deployed some teleport anchors from Rendezvous, and patiently waited for their remaining foes. They didn’t have to wait long, though, since a couple of seconds later they both arrived and were a victim of the sniper rifle.

As of now, Chamber has a 46.2 win rate and only a 9.1 pick rate in solo queue, according to tracker.gg. But he hasn’t been changed since Patch 4.09, which launched on May 10. He still continues to be a strong agent in competitive play, however.