VALORANT player reaches Immortal using a pen instead of a mouse

Gamers are always coming up with new ways to play, like the Call of Duty fan who used a recorder to shoot. Well, on Sept. 11, YouTuber and streamer Kariyu reached Immortal rank in VALORANT using a pen instead of a mouse.

In his “Pen to Immortal” series on YouTube, Kariyu grinded through VALORANT’s ranks using a pen and a drawing tablet instead of a mouse. After six months, he finally reached one of the highest competitive ranks in the game, Immortal.

I finally hit Immortal in VALORANT…



USING A DRAWING TABLET ✍



(It took 6 months,, can relax now 🫠) pic.twitter.com/oJW72sQHb6 — Kariyu (@Kariyu101) September 11, 2023

He said that he wanted to know if this “goofy” playstyle could actually compete with players who use a regular mouse.

Surprisingly, it makes sense that a pen could be used for playing FPS games. If you never used one though, it can be extremely difficult to get used to it and it can put more strain on your wrist.

As an artist, however, Kariyu is no stranger to pen and tablet, playing a lot of Osu! and uploading it to their YouTube channel. For those of you unfamiliar, Osu! is a rhythm game that many dedicated fans play with a pen and a tablet.

Some Reddit users noted that by using a pen you will be giving up any keybinds you had on your mouse. In his setup video, Kariyu explained that because there are no mouse buttons on the pen, he bound the right-click to the “alt” key, and it worked extremely well.

If you are curious about how to set up the pen and table for VALORANT, you can watch Kariyu’s video below explaining the setup:

Another fan joked that using a pen might be their ticket out of Gold. While it definitely won’t help me to get out of my current rank, it is always great to see such creative players in the VALORANT community.

