Remake confidence is real: VALORANT player pulls off nasty clutch thanks to disconnected player

Do you believe in the power of confidence? If not, we have an astonishing VALORANT clip to stir your beliefs, forcing you to re-think what’s really important to win fights: strategies or courage.

A player named Ironclaw_nl posted a near-perfect gameplay video of them acing a round in a July 19 Reddit post, and it seemed like a piece of cake. With their duo disconnecting from the match in the first round, they knew a remake was inevitable, apparently giving them sky-high confidence.

With not much to lose, they engaged in the fight with no plan, running out of the opponent’s Omen smoke placed in Lotus’ A stairs and mowing down all five enemies with clean, satisfying headshots, that too with VALORANT’s free pistol, the Classic.

Not to forget, the enemies were positioned at varied angles—three in A Site and two in A Main— and had a huge man and strategic advantage. But Ironclaw_nl pulled off the ‘one versus x’ anyway.

If you’re wondering about the player’s rank, they revealed it as Ascendant one at the time of capturing the clip. So, it isn’t a low-Elo match, either.

Related: VALORANT Ranked Distribution (Episode 7 Act One)

Although the enemies seemed relaxed and didn’t put up much of a fight against the player, the community was pretty impressed with the performance. After all, not every day do you get to hit an Ace with the Classic and with such hitman-like accuracy. One player even suggested retitling the post to “John Wick plays VALORANT,” which seems quite apt, given the performance.

Another player highlighted how a single Classic magazine was enough to kill all five enemies. “The way the bullets are exactly enough for every kill is so satisfying,” they said, and we couldn’t agree more.

Ignoring the edge confidence can give you in VALORANT and similar tactical shooters is impossible; this underrated emotion is the driving force behind miraculous clutches and godly plays. Stabilizing your aim for precise gunplay is nearly impossible if you aren’t confident enough.

So, if you’re wondering where the flicks and headshots from your daily Deathmatch or Team Deathmatch games disappear during your competitive VALORANT games, try enhancing your confidence meter to gain the missing edge.

Be that as it may, nothing can nullify the disadvantage and pain of playing four-vs-five in a team-based tactical shooter, not even confidence. The disconnection luckily happened before the second round for them to be able to remake the match.

Ironclaw’s excellent aim and confidence would likely not have been enough to win them the match with a man down, especially in an Ascendant lobby.

About the author