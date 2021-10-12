VALORANT player programs new inventory manager

With this new look you could check out all the customization options for your weapon in one spot.

VALORANT fans are always thinking of new ways that the game’s user interface can be improved to give players a better look and more options that aren’t currently present within the game.

One of the creators strongly behind this initiative is Colin Hartigan, who programmed his dream inventory manager to cycle through the different looks of weapons currently in VALORANT. In a demo clip, Colin showed how you can cycle through each weapon’s different levels and available color palettes to see how each weapon will look in-game.

In the concept, each different choice can be previewed with an in-game clip, so players have an authentic look at how it will appear when used, as well as showing further customization options for different skins.

This is a fan made product, and not something other players will be able to find for themselves within VALORANT. You can however when it is complete you’ll be able to try it out by downloading and installing the files from GitHub, though we recommend doing so at your own risk.

This isn’t the first idea that Colin modified the game’s user interface and weapon functions. In the past, he has shared a skin loadout profile system that currently works within the game and a skin randomizer.

If you’d like to keep up to date on what Colin is working on you can check out his Github page here.