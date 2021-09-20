VALORANT player highlights 2 glitches on Fracture perfect for Sova lineups

A VALORANT player shared two spots on Fracture today where Sova can fire his Recon Bolt through walls to gather intel with little risk.

Sova’s Recon Bolt can help teams prepare before pushing into an area since it highlights enemy positions for a short period of time. Most Sova players know several lineups on each map that land in the perfect spot for intel to help their team. Players have already found useful lineups on Fracture, the newest map in VALORANT.

But VALORANT YouTuber TPAXTOP discovered two bugged spots on Fracture where Sova can fire his Recon Bolt through the wall with ease. One spot allows defenders on B site to fire an arrow through a wall that lands near the entrance to the attacker spawn. This is an excellent lineup for defenders to learn the enemy movement early in a round.

The second spot allows attackers to fire an arrow through a wall towards B site, highlighting the area and any hiding enemies. The arrow goes through a small gap and bounces through a wall before landing back inside the map. Both lineups do not require a fully charged shot, and players will need a bit of practice to perform the lineups.

These spots are clearly unintended and will likely be removed in a future map update. But they currently provide excellent intel and are easy to recreate, so Sova players should remember these spots just in case.

