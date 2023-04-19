VALORANT player has simple trick for finding the perfect sensitivity to train their aim

Improving your aim isn’t everything to becoming a better VALORANT player, but it’s a big part of it. To continue climbing the ranks, you’ll need the perfect mouse sensitivity. To help you, a player recently shared a handy trick.

In a Reddit thread on April 18, a player shared an easy method to determine whether your sensitivity is too high and if it’s impacting your ability to aim with precision—which is a common mistake for beginners in shooting games.

The player suggested heading into the firing range and doing a test. Simply place your mouse to the far left of your mouse pad and then move it all the way to the right, and see how many 360-degree turns you perform in-game with this motion.

“That should, theoretically, only do a 360-degree motion,” the player said. The user discovered his sensitivity was way too high, performing over six turns in one large flick, and was advised to dial it down. “Dial it down. It’s going to feel really weird, you’re gonna be struggling to turnaround,” they warned, referring to getting used to a new sensitivity.

This test can help players determine whether they’ve hit that sweet spot where they can operate large movements with small flicks of their mouse while keeping some precision for the smallest motions.

If you can’t make at least a 180-degree motion with the full length of your mousepad, it means your sensitivity is too low. It’s important to remain reactive in a VALORANT match. Sometimes, you’ll be flanked by enemies and will have to turn around in one motion. If you need to raise your mouse and put it down on the pad to finish your motion, you likely won’t be able to react fast enough.

Performing too many full turns with one flick means your sensitivity is too high. You won’t ever need to make a turn over 360 degrees. A high sensitivity simply isn’t as precise as a low sensitivity in most circumstancve.

Generally, pro players recommend playing shooting games with your forearm rather than with your wrist. It allows better motion control, in addition to being more ergonomic. But to do that, you need a mouse sensitivity low enough. It also depends on the size of your mousepad and mouse DPI, and with this technique, you’ll be able to see which sensitivity suits best your own setup.

In the end, it’s also a matter of personal preference. Despite this advice, some pro players are simply more comfortable playing with very high mouse sensitivity. Still, it’s recommended to always try a lower sensitivity and get used to it before readjusting to a higher one.