VALORANT player discovers what happens when a match hits its limits

One Redditor has discovered that VALORANT matches have a time limit that, if reached, will kick players from the lobby.

On the official VALORANT Reddit, one user by the name of Jaded_JacobTTV shared that they discovered the point at which the game disconnects all players from the match. They were playing a ranked match that went to 46 rounds, with each team reaching 23 rounds a piece on Bind. Once both teams hit 23 rounds apiece, the game then disconnected them from the lobby. While the map count was originally thought to be the cause for the disconnect, it appears as though it’s related to time instead.

Jaded_JacobTTV revealed that the match lasted 90 minutes. Other Reddit users in the comments seemed to confirm was the max amount of time a VALORANT match can last. Allegedly, this is not the first time Jaded_JacobTTV has played a game that went the distance: another match of theirs went 24-24 before disconnecting, which seems to feed into the theory that the match is based on time rather than rounds.

Typically, a draw in ranked mode will give players a small amount of ranked rating that can be either positive or negative depending on how the player does individually. However, in the screenshot that was shared by Jaded_JacobTTV, it appears that they neither gained nor lost RR. This leads to the question of whether the game will give any RR for a match that leads to a disconnect. Either way, their match definitely went the distance.