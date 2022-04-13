VALORANT player discovers Sova’s Owl Drone can clip through walls

A VALORANT player found multiple spots where Sova’s Owl Drone can clip through walls, allowing players to get an unintended advantage from the ability.

Sova’s Owl Drone is a great way to track enemy movement for your team, especially before pushing into a site or area. Knowing how to use the drone effectively is crucial, especially in ranked or competitive matches. Deploying the drone through a wall can be a game-changer, especially if you can do it in multiple locations.

VALORANT player not-stratus uploaded a clip of them deploying the Owl Drone through the wall near B Green on Icebox. They stood in a specific spot along the wall and faced toward the edge of the wall, which caused the drone to clip through the wall without issue. They discovered the same bug occurs in Tube facing into Kitchen, meaning attackers can drone through walls toward B site from two separate angles.

The glitch can also be replicated in at least three spots on Ascent and in an area on Bind, although the player believes it can be done on any thin walls if you find the right angle. Other players confirmed the same glitch is possible with Skye’s Trailblazer ability since they’ve replicated it in the same spot.

This unintended glitch is currently providing an unfair buff to certain abilities and should be removed in a future update. Just remember these locations if you see a drone suddenly appear from a wall.