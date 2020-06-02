VALORANT player discovers OP vantage point on Ascent using Jett

Riot Games introduced a new Italian-inspired map to VALORANT today—and players are already finding exploits.

One VALORANT player used Jett to scale a wall on Ascent, discovering the perfect vantage point to wipe out an enemy team.

By using both Updrafts, the player got on top of a wall on A Garden. Since enemies will rarely look up at the sky, this vantage point can prove devastating for your opponents. You can wipe out enemies that rotate to A while also watching A Heaven.

As the savvy player showcases, they easily take out a Jett, Phoenix, and Brimstone without taking any damage.

It’s unclear whether other agents can scale the wall as well. Raze’s Blast Packs, for example, might be able to propel her up on the wall.

Since the game just officially launched with a new map, it’s expected for bugs to arise. If this vantage point, along with any other OP spots, proves to adversely affect matchmaking, Riot will likely patch it out.

Riot has encountered some hiccups today, including missing VP for those who bought some during the closed beta and server issues.