VALORANT player creates a real-life version of the Fist Bump gun buddy

A VALORANT player 3D printed the popular Fist Bump gun buddy in real life, creating an exciting item that’s almost impossible to unlock in-game.

VALORANT’s Fist Bump gun buddy is one of the rarest in-game items and many players can only dream of acquiring the unique cosmetic. Right now, the only way to get a Fist Bump gun buddy is through a Riot Games employee, which is a tough task. But one player recently created the Fist Bump gun buddy in real life, giving players a taste of the sought-after item.

VALORANT player Ordinary_Ad8433 posted their version of the gun buddy that they 3D printed and sanded down. They reportedly have the in-game gun buddy and decided to add a real-life version to their collection. They haven’t painted the buddy yet since they’re waiting for color samples from Riot so they can recreate the gun buddy with the proper color scheme.

This isn’t the first VALORANT-themed item the player has created. They also 3D printed a ZETA DIVISION charm, taking their support for the team to another level. While this charm is also impressive, most players are interested in acquiring a tangible version of the Fist Bump gun buddy.

Several players confirmed they’re interested in grabbing a real-life gun buddy since they’re unlikely to acquire the in-game version anytime soon. The Fist Bump gun buddy isn’t the most impressive cosmetic item since it doesn’t have flashy designs or animations, but its exclusivity makes it a popular item.

