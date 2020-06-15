VALORANT player breaks down time to kill between Vandal and Phantom with only body shots

One of VALORANT’s biggest debates centers around which assault rifle is superior: the Vandal or the Phantom. And now, one fan has weighed in.

VALORANT player UndyingPax created a chart comparing both assault rifles’ time to kill (TTK) with body shots only, posting their findings today. While the Vandal deals more damage at longer ranges, it’s slower rate of fire may give the Phantom the edge.

Image via u/UndyingPax

The chart takes all ranges into consideration, from zero to 50 meters, as well as all possible health values. The player found that you can kill an enemy using body shots quicker with a Phantom in most scenarios.

The Phantom, for example, has quicker TTK from zero to 30 meters on a 100 or 125 health target. You can also kill a 125-health enemy faster by hitting their torso from the 30 to 50-meter range. But the Vandal shines at wiping out opponents with 150 health from further distances.

It’s important to note, however, that the Vandal is a better option for one-tapping your enemies. Since there’s no damage drop off from range, landing a headshot on a far target will one shot an opponent. The Phantom, on the other hand, would require a headshot and a bodyshot on a full-shield target from a range of 15 meters or more.

There are other variables to take into consideration as well. The Phantom has a silencer and a larger magazine, while also providing a more forgiving recoil pattern.

Former CS:GO pro shroud named the Phantom the “better gun,” but admitted that they’re both situational. The FPS vet said the Vandal is great for attacking since the fights you’ll take are from far range. The Phantom is better for defending since you’ll peek corners at shorter ranges.