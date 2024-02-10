VALORANT Patch 8.08 Chamber buff is a big step toward reviving him from the dead

It’s been a while since Chamber got the love and attention he deserves as the sharpshooter sentinel he is, but the highly anticipated buff to his kit in VALORANT’s Patch 8.08 should make that happen.

Recommended Videos

According to the patch notes for VALORANT’s PBE 8.08 revealed on Feb. 9, a couple of significant Chamber buffs are on the way, and the community is delighted. Here are the changes you can expect for the Frenchman once Patch 8.08 drops globally:

Headhunter (Q): Price decreased from 150 to 100

Tour De Force (X): Firing rate increased from 0.7 to 0.9

Back from the dead? Image via Riot Games

Interestingly, Chamber’s Headhunter bullets used to cost 100 credits before, but the cost was increased to 150 in patch 5.03 as part of a series of continual nerfs. Besides the reversion of this price change, his ultimate, Tour de Force, is getting a significant fire rate boost. Well, it looks like Riot realized it went overboard with Chamber’s nerfs and is patching up its mistakes.

This might not be a popular opinion, but if you disregard his Patch 8.08 buffs, Chamber still isn’t the worst sentinel in VALORANT. Of course, it isn’t as easy to make game-winning plays with Chamber as it was when he wasn’t nerfed to the ground, and had an incredibly strong teleport and whatnot.

Even then, with the buffs that followed patch 5.12, Chamber can be a good anchoring sentinel on most maps. His teleport, combined with his trap and Headhunter, lets him single-handedly anchor sites from a distance, all while keeping himself safe if things get messy.

That said, Chamber’s nerfs definitely forced him to adopt more of a duelist role than a sentinel to bring value, making him harder to play. Right now, a Chamber that bottom frags offers little to no impact, while before the nerfs to his Trademark, he could help his VALORANT team manage lurks efficiently.

Patch 8.08’s Chamber buffs aren’t major, but the changes should work toward making him a viable choice of sentinel, reviving him from the dead—for now.