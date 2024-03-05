Category:
VALORANT Patch 8.04 patch notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes

The update adds a few QoL changes.
Mateusz Miter
Published: Mar 5, 2024 09:30 am
VALORANT Agent pointing a gun with smoking barrel.
March 5 marks the arrival of VALORANT Patch 8.04.

VALORANT Patch 8.04 features a new stage in Premier, which naturally comes alongside a handful of updates. Quality-of-life changes have been added, including rematch protection and the limit to how many games you can play a week. This is to restrict rotating between teams as a free agent.

Additionally, new HUB options are here, with VCT 2024: Masters Madrid right around the corner. The event begins on March 14, and players can now explore teams and the event schedule. The patch also adds fixes to agents, esports features, and more.

Here are VALORANT Patch 8.04 notes

Sage in a background of VALORANT ranks.
Two of Sage’s abilities are getting fixed. Image via Riot Games

Modes

  • Added character portraits and minimap icons for Training Bots in the Range.

Premier

  • No more enrollment. You can make a team and start playing at any time in the Stage.
  • Provisional divisions are shown immediately upon team creation, update whenever the roster or Zone changes, and are locked in once your team plays your first match of the Stage.
  • Teams can change their Zone anytime before they play their first match of the Stage.
  • Weekly matches now have rematch protection, so you won’t face the same team twice in a Stage (unless you’ve been in queue a long time).
  • You can only play two matches per week, so no jumping between teams as a free agent within the same week.
  • Standings show Playoff results once Playoffs start and lock in 48 hours after Playoffs end.

Esports

  • As Kickoff concludes and teams secure their place at Masters Madrid, the Global Events tab of the Hub will unlock, letting you explore participating teams, schedules, and the new format.
  • You can check out the Swiss Bracket page for Groups and watch teams qualify for the Playoffs.

Bug fixes

Agents

  • Fixed known cases where KAY/O’s ZERO/point (E) would sometimes report inaccurate information. Please report any further instances.
  • Fixed a bug where if you were revived by Sage’s Resurrection (X), you would be nudged slightly at the end of the animation.
  • Fixed a bug where bullets could pass through the corners of Sage’s Barrier Orb (C).

Esports

  • Fixed a bug where the Esports Hub Schedule was not automatically taking you to the current day.
  • Fixed a visual bug in the Play In Groups Bracket that showed duplicate information.

Gameplay

  • Fixed a bug with abilities extending past the minimap widget such as Killjoy’s Lockdown (X).

Premier

  • Fixed a bug where the start button wouldn’t update immediately if you’re in the lobby when an event starts.
  • A team creation deadline is sometimes displayed on the Premier hub. There is no longer a deadline for team creation – feel free to create at any time in the Stage!
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.