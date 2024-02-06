Category:
VALORANT Patch 8.02 notes: All updates, agent changes, and bug fixes

Gear up for the next pro season.
Published: Feb 6, 2024 11:30 am
A new patch has arrived to VALORANT early on in Episode Eight, one that makes a couple of minor changes but re-introduces a popular feature ahead of the beginning of the VCT 2024 season.

Patch 8.02 is another minor patch, but it’s only been a month since the game’s last major update in Patch 8.0, which introduced the new Outlaw rifle, altered the map pool, and drastically reduced the effectiveness of the all-powerful Killjoy turret.

In the latest patch, the Esports Hub makes its grand return, Viper receives a couple of minor visual updates, and a handful of bugs get fixed.

Return of the Esports Hub for VCT 2024

The Esports Hub, the in-game home for information about the highest tier of VALORANT esports, has been re-added to VALORANT ahead of the start of the VCT 2024 season.

The hub will prominently feature schedules and brackets for events across all four international leagues, and will eventually include graphics and visuals for global events starting with Masters Madrid in March. This year, the hub will be even more stacked with an all new VCT China league joining the fray, and with 11 teams competing in each league.

While it’s not been confirmed yet, with the release of VCT team skins coming soon, the hub might end up being the go-to place for VALORANT players to pick up skins representing their favorite teams like Sentinels, Fnatic, DRX, or EDward Gaming.

All VALORANT Patch 8.02 changes

Here is a list of all the changes made to VALORANT in Patch 8.02:

  • Viper’s Poison Cloud grenade gets an art update.
  • Viper’s Decay debuff visuals “have been updated to be clearer and readily visible.”
  • Snakebity Shorty skin has received an art update.
  • Fixed an issue with killfeed not numbering correctly with area-of-effect abilities that kill multiple people.
  • Fixed an issue with Auto Re-Enter Scope setting not updating properly.
  • Fixed an issue where the links to the ‘Terms of Service’ and ‘Penalties and Bans FAQ’ were not localized to their respective regions.
