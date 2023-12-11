VALORANT Esports head finally gives us a date for VCT team skins

Fans of the best VALORANT teams in the world have long been waiting for VCT team skins and cosmetics, and on a late Sunday night, the top official for the game’s esports scene finally gave us a date.

In a lengthy thread on Twitter that covered the entire 2024 VCT season in detail, and even dove into some early 2025 changes, head of VALORANT Esports Leo Faria confirmed that VCT team skin bundles will be launched in February 2024, around the time of each league’s kickoff tournament that determines Masters Madrid qualification.

That EG skin better have some gold in it. Photo by Liu YiCun via Riot Games

While these aren’t the specific release dates for VCT team skins, Faria confirmed that the kickoff tournaments would start on Feb. 16th for Americas, Feb. 17 for Pacific, Feb. 20 for EMEA, and and Feb. 22 for the inaugural season of VCT China.

Related Riot confirms first trio of partnered VALORANT teams for new VCT China league

The bundles will be available throughout the entire season, and every team in the international leagues, including the Ascension teams, will receive a bundle that will include a gun skin and other various “goodies.” Faria said that the VALORANT Esports team is quite “bullish” on in-game team skins.

The team behind releasing VCT team skins is hoping to replicate the same amount of revenue generation that VCT-themed bundles have obtained over the past two years. According to Riot, over $33 million in digital item revenue has been shared directly with participating teams, with “close to $12 million” of that figure going directly to players and coaches. Faria says that the team revenue from skins, “coupled with the base stipend and additional incentives provided by Riot, allows organizations to continue to invest in [VALORANT].”

Team skins have been high on the wish list of pro VALORANT fans for some time, with many hoping for stylish skins with unique designs rather than just a default skin for every team that includes their color and logo.