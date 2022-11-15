VALORANT Patch 5.10: Full notes and updates

VALORANT Patch 5.10 is here, and it brings numerous changes to the game.
The latest update focuses on three agents: Cypher, Harbor, and Fade. The devs have buffed Cypher and Harbor and nerfed Fade. A new feature that combats toxic players is also making its way into the game.
As for agent balance changes, the devs are increasing the length of Cypher’s Tripwire while tweaking his Neural Theft. Overall, he should be a much stronger option from now on, since he’ll provide more utility to his teammates. Harbor, meanwhile, will have more purchasable charges on his Cascade in the latest patch. And Fade is being slammed with the nerf hammer. The agent will see two of her core abilities, Prowlers and Nightfall, weakened.
Here’s the full list of changes for VALORANT Patch 5.10
VALORANT Patch 5.10
Cypher
- Trapwire
- Maximum Trapwire length increased 1000 > 1500.
- Neural Theft
- Now reveals enemies two times. There is a four-second delay between the reveals.
- Time restriction to cast on enemy corpses has been removed.
- Maximum cast distance increased 1200 > 1800.
- Quality of Life
- Updated the yellow silhouette used for Cypher’s reveal on Spycam and Neural Theft.
- Yellow silhouette now disappears if the revealed enemy becomes visible to you to help reduce confusion of seeing two representations of the enemy in different places.
- Yellow silhouette now starts dimmer and fades faster to make it more distinguishable from an actual enemy.
- Cypher’s placed utility is no longer destroyed by allies’ AOE damage.
Fade
- Prowlers
- Duration reduced from three > 2.5 seconds. (Time the prowler is alive without a trail).
- Delay on bite after reaching target increased 0.4 > 0.6 seconds.
- Hitbox improvements.
- Nearsight duration on hit reduced 3.5 > 2.75 seconds.
- Prowlers now fizzle out and no longer debuff instead of debuffing its target if they teleported away before it finished its animation.
- Nightfall
- Cost increased seven > eight
Harbor
- Cascade
- Number of purchasable charges one > two
Gameplay Systems
- “In addition to our existing interventions, we are launching a new feature to begin muting players in chat who send disruptive text messages in-game. Interventions for disruptive text will now be applied sooner rather than later as we continue updating our systems to evaluate more types of text communication.”
- These improvements will be added to North America first and expanded to more regions in the near future.
Other
- Fixed an issue that caused the “Auto-Reject Friend Requests: On” notification to be misaligned in the Social Panel for some languages.
- Fixed a bug where Astra could cast a fake Nebula right at the start of a round before her Star charged up.
- Fixed a bug where Chamber would fail to equip a gun at the start of a new round.
- Fixed Harbor’s Cascade being visible on Minimap for enemies with vision of it.
- Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Cascade would sometimes spawn under the map.
- Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Cascade targeter on the minimap would shorten when aiming up or down even though the Cascade would travel the same distance.
- Fixed a bug where Harbor’s Cascade targeter on the minimap was slightly shorter than the actual distance it would travel.
- Fixed a bug where Neon’s Slide could be used to boost upwards in specific map locations.