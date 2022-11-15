VALORANT Patch 5.10: Full notes and updates

VALORANT Patch 5.10 is here, and it brings numerous changes to the game.

The latest update focuses on three agents: Cypher, Harbor, and Fade. The devs have buffed Cypher and Harbor and nerfed Fade. A new feature that combats toxic players is also making its way into the game.

As for agent balance changes, the devs are increasing the length of Cypher’s Tripwire while tweaking his Neural Theft. Overall, he should be a much stronger option from now on, since he’ll provide more utility to his teammates. Harbor, meanwhile, will have more purchasable charges on his Cascade in the latest patch. And Fade is being slammed with the nerf hammer. The agent will see two of her core abilities, Prowlers and Nightfall, weakened.

Here’s the full list of changes for VALORANT Patch 5.10

VALORANT Patch 5.10

Cypher

Trapwire Maximum Trapwire length increased 1000 > 1500.

Neural Theft Now reveals enemies two times. There is a four-second delay between the reveals. Time restriction to cast on enemy corpses has been removed. Maximum cast distance increased 1200 > 1800.

Quality of Life Updated the yellow silhouette used for Cypher’s reveal on Spycam and Neural Theft. Yellow silhouette now disappears if the revealed enemy becomes visible to you to help reduce confusion of seeing two representations of the enemy in different places. Yellow silhouette now starts dimmer and fades faster to make it more distinguishable from an actual enemy. Cypher’s placed utility is no longer destroyed by allies’ AOE damage.



Fade

Prowlers Duration reduced from three > 2.5 seconds. (Time the prowler is alive without a trail). Delay on bite after reaching target increased 0.4 > 0.6 seconds. Hitbox improvements. Nearsight duration on hit reduced 3.5 > 2.75 seconds. Prowlers now fizzle out and no longer debuff instead of debuffing its target if they teleported away before it finished its animation.

Nightfall Cost increased seven > eight



Harbor

Cascade Number of purchasable charges one > two



Gameplay Systems

“In addition to our existing interventions, we are launching a new feature to begin muting players in chat who send disruptive text messages in-game. Interventions for disruptive text will now be applied sooner rather than later as we continue updating our systems to evaluate more types of text communication.”

These improvements will be added to North America first and expanded to more regions in the near future.

Other