Plenty of agent bugs have been addressed in the latest update.

Riot Games is due to release a new update for VALORANT today. Patch 4.11 does not bring any balance changes, but it will fix bugs involving several agents and add an option to mute your teammates during a clutch situation.

The clutch mute option allows players to mute all their teammates or party members so they can focus on clutching. The option will be available in the settings menu and players will be able to use a hotkey to mute their party or team voice communications during a match.

As for the bug fixes, the VALORANT devs have patched bugs involving Skye, Jett, Yoru, Astra, KAY/O, Viper, Killjoy, Cypher, Chamber, Sova, and the latest agent Fade. These include fixing bugs related to their abilities as well, but it does not include any nerfs or buffs.

Here are the full notes for VALORANT Patch 4.11.

Social updates

Clutch mute – You now have the option to mass mute your teammates and/or party members so you can focus during clutch moments. Go to Settings (Esc) > Controls > Communication. Set keybinds for Party and Team Voice Clutch Mute Keys. Press the keybind while in-game to Toggle “ON” the Party and/or Team Voice Clutch Mute and then again to Toggle “OFF”. When “ON,” you can toggle the mute any time during your match when you hit the assigned keybind. An icon will appear so you know when it’s enabled.

Bugs

Skye

Fixed a bug where Skye would sometimes make an unintended pose, seen in third-person, when holding a gun.

Fixed a bug where Skye’s Seekers would not navigate down the chute on Breeze.

Jett

Fixed a bug where Jett could reach very faster than intended speeds by using Tailwind in specific locations (aka. “superdash”).

Yoru

Fixed a bug where Yoru could use weapons earlier than intended when exiting Dimensional Drift (…again). Some of you creative types continue to find new ways to trigger variants of this bug since the last few patches. Fixing these loopholes is intended to improve systems that are used by all abilities in the game. Because of this (in addition to the bad experience of getting shot by invisible Yoru), we are keeping a close eye on the results of these changes.

Fixed a bug where Yoru’s mask would flicker while running forward during Dimensional Drift.

Astra

Fixed a bug where you would sometimes see the location of enemy Astra stars.

KAY/O

Fixed a bug where you were unable to re-stabilize KAY/O after being themselves resurrected by Sage.

Chamber

Fixed a bug where Chamber’s model would still teleport if killed mid-teleport.

Fixed a bug where Chamber’s Trademark created large white circles on Brimstone’s Sky Smoke targeting map.

Fixed a bug where Chamber’s Rendezvous range indicator does not disappear when far enough away to be off of the minimap.

Sova

Fixed Sova’s trick shot VO line so that it plays when he kills an enemy with a 1 or 2 bounce Shock Bolt. It was never intended for these VO lines to play when destroying an enemy trap. This provided information that wasn’t readily available to Sova and his team through other means. We’ve added this back, but restricted it to play only when Sova kills an enemy player with a bouncing Shock Bolt.



Fade

Fixed a bug where Fade’s Prowler and trails would not navigate down the chute on Breeze.

Killjoy

Fixed a bug where Killjoy’s Alarmbot created large white circles on Brimstone’s Sky Smoke targeting map.

Fixed a bug where Killjoy’s Nanoswarm would sometimes disappear from the minimap.

Viper

Fixed a bug where Viper’s Toxic Screen and Poison Cloud would sometimes disappear from the minimap.

Cypher