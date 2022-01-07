VALORANT Patch 4.0 adjusts melee damage, adds other weapon changes

VALORANT Patch 4.0 will make several significant updates to the game, including big changes to melee attacks and notable updates for the Spectre, Ares, Guardian, and Bulldog.

The VALORANT melee attack has not always been a reliable way to kill enemies, especially if you don’t surprise them from behind. But the new updates should help both the left and right-click melee attacks be more effective.

The right-click melee attack’s hitbox will be 1.5 times larger, making it easier to hit enemies. The left-click melee attack’s hitbox will be larger than the right-click hitbox and also have a slightly increased range. Targets closer to the center of the knife attack will get hit first, meaning players can still precisely target enemies with their hits. Knifing walls now will also have instant feedback as a bonus update.

The Spectre was previously an effective weapon in almost all situations, even in long-range fights. The adjustments in this patch make it slightly more balanced in long-range battles, making it a bit harder to control its spray when shooting at distant enemies. Players will also need to effectively manage the spray at close ranges to kill enemies.

The firing error for the Spectre will now occur at earlier bullet stages. The weapon will have increased pitch and yaw (vertical and horizontal) recoil multipliers when running, jumping, or on an ascender from 1.25 to 1.5. The protected bullet count from yaw switching while spraying will be decreased from eight to five bullets. The time to switch yaw will be lowered from 0.24 to 0.18 seconds and the time until you can switch yaws while spraying will be lowered so it can happen more often.

The Ares is also receiving minor buffs. The spin-up for the weapon is being removed and the firing rate is being increased from 10 to 13. The firing rate penalty on ADS for the Guardian will be removed and players will be able to fire an extra bullet before it enters the recovery curve. These changes should make both weapons a more practical choice when looking for a less expensive option.

The Bulldog is getting a minor buff, too. Its hip fire rate is being increased from 9.5 to 10 and the recovery on burst fire will be improved from 0.4 to 0.35. This change should improve the burst fire efficiency and make this often overlooked gun slightly more effective.

Patch 4.0 also includes notable updates to Bind and Breeze and introduces the new agent, Neon. Players can find a full list of all changes in the official Patch 4.0 notes.