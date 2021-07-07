VALORANT Patch 3.01 decorates maps with Ruined King posters

The VALORANT and League of Legends crossover continues in Patch 3.01.

League‘s Sentinels of Light event is introducing a new champ Akshan, who joins other Sentinels in their quest to save the world by taking out the evil Ruined King. And it appears that Viego has also made his way to VALORANT, despite the two games not sharing the same universe. Lore enthusiast Cynprel detailed numerous decorations featuring the Ruined King across VALORANT‘s map pool.

🔻Map Art Changes🔻



Looks like you can find Ruined King posters in the usual spots!



Also, there was a change to Breeze you can find down below!



Players can find Ruined King posters on Split, Bind, and Ascent featuring Viego and his trademark Blade of the Ruined King. Some of the decorations also include a cryptic message saying that “darkness has arrived,” alluding to the cataclysmic Ruination that threatens to take over the world.

Even though VALORANT and League are two separate worlds, Riot is bridging the two games together through the big event. Skin devs already teased the upcoming Ruination skins in an interview with HITSCAN’s RyanCentral, which include haunting cosmetics for the Phantom, Ghost, Spectre, Guardian, and a Blade of the Ruined King melee. And Viego also makes an appearance in a VALORANT player card.

This wouldn’t be the first time Riot decorated VALORANT‘s maps to promote an event. Devs littered love letters all over Ascent in Patch 2.06 to seemingly tease an “Agents of Romance” spinoff, also throwing in romantic gifts and flowers. But the event was an April Fools’ Day prank.

